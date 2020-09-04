Euromoney
Western Europe
LATEST ARTICLES
Capital Markets
Germany’s rescue fund seeks a reboot
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 04, 2020
Opinion
Reasons to be positive on Europe
August 28, 2020
Treasury
Fintech and the regulators: Bridges to nowhere?
Paul Golden
,
August 27, 2020
Euromoney Country Risk
Immigration risk is troubling for the EU and southeastern Europe
Jeremy Weltman
,
August 20, 2020
Capital Markets
The EU recovery fund may transform European bond markets
Peter Lee
,
August 19, 2020
Opinion
Wholesale banking: ABN Amro cuts now, but ING is next
Dominic O’Neill
,
August 18, 2020
Capital Markets
European banks eye state debt-for-equity swaps
Dominic O’Neill
,
August 17, 2020
Treasury
Payments fraudsters spy Covid-19 opportunity in strained supply chains
Paul Golden
,
August 07, 2020
Opinion
Did Germany’s KfW support scheme fail?
Dominic O’Neill
,
August 07, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX: EU harmony strikes right note for single currency
Paul Golden
,
August 06, 2020
Opinion
What European banks need before mergers can save them
Dominic O’Neill
,
July 27, 2020
Capital Markets
Corporate finance: Months late, Germany’s bailout fund gets to work
Dominic O’Neill
,
July 15, 2020
Capital Markets
Cryptos crash but never die, and funds of funds can profit
Peter Lee
,
July 14, 2020
Banking
Wirecard: Philippines’ anti-money laundering chief explains the investigation
Chris Wright
,
July 09, 2020
Treasury
Supply chain finance: Digital freight forwarding is on the move
Paul Golden
,
July 07, 2020
Opinion
Wirecard: a transparent opportunity for the Philippines
Chris Wright
,
July 07, 2020
Opinion
Commerzbank: How Zielke and Schmittmann’s positions became untenable
July 06, 2020
Opinion
Wirecard shows risks of fashionable fintech
Dominic O’Neill
,
July 01, 2020
Fintech
Katana sees relative value survive the bond market convulsions
Peter Lee
,
June 26, 2020
Opinion
Macaskill on markets: Deutsche Bank veterans at SoftBank give Germany Inc another kick with Wirecard trade
Jon Macaskill
,
June 25, 2020
Capital Markets
PrimaryBid triumphs in retail campaign
Peter Lee
,
June 22, 2020
Capital Markets
Providence, Cinven and KKR launch first strike in public-to-private M&A
Peter Lee
,
June 18, 2020
Wealth
Deutsche has big ambitions for new International Private Bank
Peter Lee
,
June 16, 2020
Opinion
New deposit platforms show limits of negative rates
June 15, 2020
Treasury
SMEs must manage cash flow better to survive after the reopening
Peter Lee
,
June 12, 2020
Treasury
Non-bank trade finance providers look to boost market share
Paul Golden
,
June 11, 2020
Opinion
How Handelsbanken reclaimed its status as the post-crisis ideal
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 09, 2020
Treasury
Making Treasury Great Again: Covid-19 will put cashflows into the boardroom
Mark Baker
,
June 04, 2020
Banking
Intesa Sanpaolo’s UBI Banca takeover faces hurdles
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 04, 2020
Capital Markets
First look at ECB PEPP debt-buying shows massive support for CP
Mark Baker
,
June 03, 2020
