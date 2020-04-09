Euromoney
Asiamoney
Country Risk
Learning
Events
Log In
Free Trial
Subscribe
Northeast Asia
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Central Asia
Opinion
Polls
Awards
Show Search
Submit Search
Search Query
Menu
Northeast Asia
South Asia
Southeast Asia
Central Asia
Opinion
Polls
Awards
Subscribe
Free Trial
Log In
The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our
Terms & Conditions
,
Privacy Policy
and
Cookies
before using this site.
All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney is part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC
Sri Lanka
LATEST ARTICLES
South Asia
Banking: Sri Lankans drag their digital feet
Morgan Davis
,
April 09, 2020
South Asia
Sri Lanka banking: State CEOs pay the price
Morgan Davis
,
April 09, 2020
Awards
Asiamoney best bank awards 2020: Sri Lanka
March 31, 2020
Awards
Asiamoney best bank awards 2019: Sri Lanka
March 25, 2019
South Asia
Sri Lanka dawdles in digital
Elliot Wilson
,
March 19, 2019
Northeast Asia
Bank of China aims big in little Sri Lanka
Elliot Wilson
,
March 19, 2019
South Asia
Sri Lanka debate: Reform-driven Sri Lanka puts trade on the agenda
Elliot Wilson
,
October 01, 2018
South Asia
Sri Lanka's reluctant saviour
Elliot Wilson
,
March 26, 2018
Awards
Asiamoney best bank awards 2018: Sri Lanka
March 26, 2018
South Asia
Islamic banking takes off in Sri Lanka
Elliot Wilson
,
March 26, 2018
South Asia
Sri Lanka: Banks start the countdown to consolidation
Elliot Wilson
,
March 26, 2018
Northeast Asia
New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best international bank for BRI
September 26, 2017
Northeast Asia
New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best bank for BRI-related infrastructure finance
September 26, 2017
Northeast Asia
New Silk Road Finance Awards 2017 South Asia: Best local bank for BRI
September 26, 2017
South Asia
Sri Lanka’s diaspora shakes up Colombo's fusty financial centre
April 04, 2017
South Asia
Sri Lanka splashes out on a luxury skyline
April 04, 2017
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our
Privacy Policy
.
I agree