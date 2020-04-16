Euromoney
Fintech
LATEST ARTICLES
Southeast Asia
Myanmar banking: Digital evolution, not revolution (yet)
April 16, 2020
Asiamoney
Coronavirus: Digital banking is no longer optional
Matthew Thomas
,
April 14, 2020
South Asia
Banking: Sri Lankans drag their digital feet
Morgan Davis
,
April 09, 2020
South Asia
Fintech: Bkash turbocharges Bangladesh’s development
April 09, 2020
Southeast Asia
ABA's makeover into a Cambodian digital leader
January 15, 2020
Northeast Asia
South Korea: Let the app wars begin
Morgan Davis
,
January 14, 2020
Central Asia
Inside Kaspi’s Kazakh banking experiment
Matthew Thomas
,
January 13, 2020
Southeast Asia
Vietnam: Bank-café Timo gets a whole latte love
Eric Ellis
,
September 27, 2019
Northeast Asia
Ant Financial: How a bug took on the world
September 26, 2019
Southeast Asia
DBS: Leading from the front
September 26, 2019
Northeast Asia
Kakaobank: The single application is everything
September 26, 2019
Northeast Asia
WeBank: China’s financial unicorn
September 26, 2019
Northeast Asia
E.Sun Commercial Bank: Scaling the heights?
September 26, 2019
Northeast Asia
Ping An Bank: Change everything
September 26, 2019
Southeast Asia
UnionBank of the Philippines: Upping the digital stakes
September 26, 2019
Northeast Asia
WeLab: A fintech experiment succeeds in Hong Kong
Eric Ellis
,
June 28, 2019
South Asia
India banking: Data show RBL the way
Elliot Wilson
,
March 19, 2019
South Asia
Sri Lanka dawdles in digital
Elliot Wilson
,
March 19, 2019
South Asia
India's fintech needs to break free
Elliot Wilson
,
March 19, 2019
South Asia
Bangladesh: The City Bank goes all-in on digital
Elliot Wilson
,
March 18, 2019
Asiamoney
Can South Asia be a fintech leader?
March 15, 2019
Polls
Trade Finance Survey 2019: Asia finds a block in blockchain
Chris Wright
,
December 28, 2018
Awards
China's leaders in fintech: 2018
December 21, 2018
Central Asia
Mongolia’s digital disruptor takes on Asia
Elliot Wilson
,
December 21, 2018
Australasia
Inside Australia’s roaring fintechs
Eric Ellis
,
December 20, 2018
Northeast Asia
Korea’s digital banks have two speeds: fast and faster
Elliot Wilson
,
December 19, 2018
Southeast Asia
Singapore: SMEs are at the heart of the digital challenge
September 28, 2018
Southeast Asia
Indonesia's Modalku: Banks find a fintech friend
Eric Ellis
,
September 28, 2018
Southeast Asia
Malaysia’s Hong Leong Bank: New competitors keep Fuda on his toes
Eric Ellis
,
September 27, 2018
Southeast Asia
The Philippines: UnionBank takes a digital journey into the unknown
Elliot Wilson
,
September 26, 2018
